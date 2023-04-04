Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.