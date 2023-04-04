Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 135,651 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $159,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

