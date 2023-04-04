SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.