International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

