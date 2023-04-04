Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

