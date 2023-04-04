Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

