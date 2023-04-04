Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,348 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

