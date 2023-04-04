Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.