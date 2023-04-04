2,592 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $310,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

