Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.