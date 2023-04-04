First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $317,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.