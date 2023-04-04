First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 45,194 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,194 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 11,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.