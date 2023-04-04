First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $344,000 Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in onsemi by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,824,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

