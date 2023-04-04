First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 347 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,436.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,329,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $867.95 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $824.95 and a 200 day moving average of $806.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

