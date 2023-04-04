First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 84 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.30. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

