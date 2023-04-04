First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

