American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

