SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

