First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

