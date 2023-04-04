Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

