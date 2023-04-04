Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 310.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

