White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $459.79. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

