Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average of $210.12. The company has a market capitalization of $430.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

