Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.