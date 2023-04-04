Courier Capital LLC Sells 296 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

V stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $430.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

