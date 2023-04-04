Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.27 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.45.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

