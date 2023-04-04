Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,835 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
