Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 8,676 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

FIW stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

