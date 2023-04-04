Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $430.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

