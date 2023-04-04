iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sigma Planning Corp’s Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $459.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.