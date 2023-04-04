iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sigma Planning Corp’s Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $459.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.