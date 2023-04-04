Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

