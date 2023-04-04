Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 647.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.