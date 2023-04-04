Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

