Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,717.73 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,601.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,537.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

