Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWR opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.