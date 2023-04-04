Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Boosted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.