Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Boosted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.