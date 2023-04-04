First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.