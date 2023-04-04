Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

NYSE:MRK opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $276.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.73 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

