Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

