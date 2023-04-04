Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:ENB opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.