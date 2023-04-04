Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

