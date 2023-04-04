Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,804,000 after purchasing an additional 387,584 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,683,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 288,213 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,089,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PULS opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.