Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

D opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

