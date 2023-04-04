Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

ARCC stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

