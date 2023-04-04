Sigma Planning Corp Sells 582 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

