Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

