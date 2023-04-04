Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

