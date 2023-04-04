Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,272 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

