iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.