Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

