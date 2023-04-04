Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $232.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $280.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

